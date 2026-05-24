Cutlass Video Goes Viral, Lands Four Ada SHS Technical Students in Police Custody

Four male students in green uniforms with crest badges stand indoors; one wears a patterned shirt and all faces are pixelated for privacy.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 24, 2026

Four students from Ada Senior High Technical School are facing police questioning after a video capturing one of them wielding a cutlass and menacing fellow students on campus spread rapidly across social media.

In a statement released by the Tema Regional Police Command, officers became aware of the footage at approximately 12:10 a.m. on May 22, 2026, and wasted no time dispatching a night patrol unit to the school.

Working alongside school officials, police took three 18-year-olds — Raymond Gyamfi, Oscar Amemoair, and Odartey Wilson — into custody, together with a juvenile, all of whom were identifiable in the circulating clip. The four remain in detention as investigations proceed.

In its statement, the Command appealed to students to channel any grievances through the proper channels available within their institutions, rather than turning to threats or physical intimidation. It also called on parents and school administrators to play a more active role in monitoring student behaviour and upholding discipline to keep learning environments safe.

“The Command assures the public that investigations are ongoing and further developments will be communicated in due course,” the statement read.

Ghana Police press release document with crest, dated 22 May 2026, announcing four Ada SHS students arrested over a disturbing viral video surfaced online.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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