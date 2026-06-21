BREAKING NEWS: Gunmen open fire on Adwoa Safo

Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Hon. Adwoa Safo, is reportedly receiving medical treatment after gunmen allegedly opened fire on her vehicle near the residence of her younger brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday at the premises of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena’s residence, where he was reportedly organizing supporters in connection with efforts to install him as the successor to his late father, Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo.

Witnesses claim that Hon. Adwoa Safo was present in the area when armed men allegedly acting on the orders of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena opened fire on her vehicle.

The attackers reportedly discharged about 15 rounds of ammunition, with one of the bullets said to have grazed the former legislator near her neck.

The former MP was subsequently rushed for medical attention and is currently receiving treatment.

Sources close to her indicate that she is in stable condition.

The incident comes amid growing tensions within the Kristo Asafo family over the succession of the late Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo.

The succession process has already become the subject of legal disputes, with some family members challenging attempts to install Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as the next leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

As of the time of filing this report, the Ghana Police Service had not issued an official statement on the shooting.

Investigations are expected to be launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

Developing Story… More details to follow as information becomes available.