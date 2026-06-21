Asamoah Gyan backs Ghana to shock England in World Cup clash

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes the Black Stars have what it takes to upset England when the two sides meet in a crucial Group L fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

England go into Tuesday’s clash in Boston as favourites after an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opening match. Ghana, meanwhile, also began their campaign with a win, but needed a stoppage-time strike from Caleb Yirenkyi to edge Panama 1-0.

Despite England’s impressive start and superior ranking on paper, Gyan says tournament football has a habit of producing unexpected results and insists Ghana should not be underestimated.

“On paper, England are ahead of Ghana, but in a tournament, anything can happen,” Gyan said.

“It all depends on how each team approaches the game.”

The 39-year-old, Ghana’s all-time leading scorer and the country’s highest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup, believes the Black Stars often perform best when expectations are against them.

“We know our national team, and that’s why we love them. The people back home are passionate,” he added.

Both teams head into the encounter level on three points after winning their opening Group L matches, with top spot in the group up for grabs.

Victory for Carlos Queiroz’s side would put Ghana in a strong position to reach the Round of 32 ahead of their final group match against Croatia.

England, meanwhile, will be aiming to build on their convincing opening performance and secure early qualification for the knockout stages.

Gyan, who represented Ghana at three FIFA World Cups, believes his former side has the quality and resilience to compete with one of the tournament favourites if they produce their best display.

The meeting is expected to be one of the standout fixtures of the group stage as two unbeaten sides battle for control of Group L.