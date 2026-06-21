Omar Artan to officiate Kuwait league final after US visa setback

Somali referee Omar Artan has been appointed to officiate the Kuwait Zain Premier League final on 29 June, weeks after being forced to miss World Cup-related duties because he was denied entry into the United States.

The appointment, made following a special invitation from the Kuwait Football Association, is being viewed as a strong show of confidence in one of Africa’s most respected match officials.

Artan will oversee the decisive final round of the Kuwait Zain Premier League, where Kuwait Club are expected to seal the 2025–26 league title in one of the country’s biggest domestic football fixtures.

The 34-year-old’s latest appointment comes after a difficult period in which he was unable to travel to the United States for World Cup-related assignments because of visa issues. The incident sparked widespread discussion across African football, with many expressing support for the Somali referee.

Among those backing Artan was Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe, who described him as one of Africa’s leading referees and reaffirmed the governing body’s confidence in his abilities.

Despite the setback, Artan’s international reputation continues to grow. His selection for the Kuwait league final is the latest in a series of high-profile appointments that underline the trust placed in him by football authorities.

Later this year, Artan is also scheduled to officiate the UEFA Super Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, marking another significant milestone in a career that has seen him emerge as one of the continent’s most accomplished referees.

His latest appointment serves as a reminder that, despite recent challenges, Artan remains firmly among the elite officials on the international stage.