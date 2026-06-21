GES bans lavish post-examination celebrations on school campuses

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced an immediate ban on extravagant post-examination celebrations on school premises, warning that heads of schools who permit such activities will face sanctions.

In a statement issued and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES, the Ghana Education Service said it had observed with concern a growing trend of parents and guardians organising flamboyant celebrations for students who complete Senior High School, often involving the presentation of expensive gifts such as motor vehicles and money bouquets on school compounds.

According to the Service, while it does not oppose parents celebrating their children’s academic achievements, it is concerned about the increasing display of wealth at such events in school settings.

GES noted that the practice risks becoming entrenched in the culture of schools and has therefore directed that all post-examination celebrations characterised by lavish presentations, particularly the gifting of vehicles and other expensive items, are prohibited on school premises with immediate effect.

The statement stressed that school heads who allow such activities on their campuses will be held accountable and subjected to disciplinary measures.

Explaining the rationale behind the directive, GES stated that schools are intended to serve as social equalisers where merit, hard work and academic performance take precedence over economic status.

It argued that ostentatious displays of wealth within educational institutions could deepen socio-economic divisions among students, shift attention away from academic achievement and place undue psychological pressure on students whose families may not have the financial means to engage in similar celebrations.

The Service further expressed concern that the trend could create an unhealthy atmosphere of competition and inequality among students at a critical stage of their academic development.

GES therefore appealed to parents, guardians and other stakeholders in the education sector to cooperate with the directive and support efforts to preserve the values of inclusiveness, discipline and equal opportunity within schools.