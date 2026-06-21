Nobody can silence me; provoke me and I’ll spill the beans – Kennedy Agyapong warns NPP

Angry-looking man wearing a beige traditional outfit points his finger at the camera in a tense moment.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 21, 2026

A former flagbearer aspirant of the largest opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has rejected claims that his recent criticisms of the party are driven by bitterness, insisting he will not be cowed into silence by attacks from within.

His comments come amid backlash from some members of the NPP following his public remarks on the failure to complete and operationalise the Afari Military Hospital after eight years in government.

The former Assin Central MP described the stalled hospital project as a major disappointment, arguing that the facility should have been functional by now, given the scale of investment and its importance to both military personnel and civilians. He said the delay reflects deeper problems in governance and accountability.

Speaking on Accra-based Net 2 TV, Mr Agyapong dismissed suggestions that his posture is linked to events during the party’s internal elections. He maintained that his motivation is rooted in concern for national development, not partisan rivalry.

“The NPP says I am bitter. I will not say anything to them. They think it is about what they did during the campaign. They can’t shut me down. If Ghanaians want to know, they should ask them about Agenda 111 if they were able to complete one. They sold the contracts to other people and took 10 per cent,” he alleged.

Agyapong warned that persistent efforts to discredit him could force him to disclose further details about alleged wrongdoing within the political system.

“NPP should be careful with me, saying I am bitter. If they provoke me, I will spill the beans all over the place,” he cautioned.

He also alleged that the issue of kickbacks and contract manipulation is not unique to one party, claiming similar practices occur across the political divide, including within the governing National Democratic Congress.

“In the NDC, too, I was there when somebody brought a contract to my wife about 55 million dollars. She was asked to pay an advance of 7 per cent before they gave it to her,” he alleged.

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