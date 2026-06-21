Two killed in gun battle in Kumasi as police dismantle armed robbery syndicate

The Ashanti South Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has dismantled a suspected armed robbery syndicate in a two-day intelligence-led operation that led to the arrest of one key suspect and the deaths of two others during a gunfire exchange.

According to a press release from the Regional Headquarters at Bekwai in the Ashanti South Region, the operations carried out on June 16 and 17, 2026, targeted a group allegedly involved in vehicle snatching and violent robberies around Anwiankwanta, Ahwia and parts of Kumasi.

In the first operation at Ahwia near Kumasi, police arrested the suspected gang leader, William Opoku, also known as “Father Blessing”, after he attempted to flee upon seeing officers.

He was subsequently interrogated and allegedly confessed to leading a series of robberies, including the snatching of a police officer’s Toyota Corolla at Pankrono, another vehicle at Anloga Junction, and an armed attack on a police inspector at Kronum Brokutu in July 2025, during which an AK-47 rifle and ammunition were stolen.

The suspect reportedly named several accomplices, including individuals identified as Prince, alias “Killer Wooah”; Sulley, alias “Shangu Spirit”; Bonkro; Aki; and Yaw Antwi. He further indicated that stolen vehicles and the stolen rifle were being kept by Sulley.

In a second operation on June 17, police moved to arrest additional suspects, including Sulley; Bonkro, alias “Okoronko”; and another suspect known as “Long Story”. During the attempted arrest, the suspects allegedly tried to escape on a motorbike, injuring an officer in the process and sparking an exchange of gunfire.

Police say two of the suspects, Sulley and Long Story, sustained gunshot wounds and were later pronounced dead on arrival at the Bekwai Municipal Hospital. Another suspect managed to escape and is currently being pursued.

Preliminary investigations also linked the suspects to additional vehicle theft cases, including a robbery at Moro Market in Kumasi. Authorities say efforts are ongoing to arrest remaining suspects and recover stolen vehicles and other exhibits.

The police have cautioned criminal groups operating within the jurisdiction to desist from their activities, stressing that security agencies remain committed to ensuring public safety and bringing offenders to justice.