Iran announces Strait of Hormuz closure; warns US talks at risk amid Israel-Lebanon conflict

Iran on Saturday announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing what it described as Israel’s continued attacks in Lebanon.

Tehran also warned that little progress was likely in talks with the United States unless the fighting stopped.

According to the Associated Press (AP), key mediator Pakistan said technical-level talks would begin on Sunday in Switzerland, with Qatari mediators also participating.

Iran’s joint military command said the strait was closed because of what it called the United States’ “clear breach of its commitments” by failing to end the war. The interim deal is intended to halt fighting on all fronts.

Shortly afterward, state broadcaster IRIB reported that Iran’s negotiating team was departing for Switzerland, a trip that had originally been scheduled for Friday.

Iranian state media said the delegation includes Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as central bank and oil officials, among others.

The United States disputed Iran’s announcement regarding the strait.

“Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic continues to flow, and U.S. forces are monitoring the situation to ensure this remains the case,” said Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command.

The U.S. military said that 55 merchant ships carrying more than 17 million barrels of oil transited the waterway on Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said negotiations toward a final agreement would begin only after key commitments are upheld. Otherwise, “the memorandum of understanding as a whole will be jeopardized.”

U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed that top negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were already in Switzerland and were working through the technical details of anticipated talks on Iran’s nuclear programme. The interim agreement gives negotiators 60 days to reach a nuclear deal, although that period can be extended.

Vance told Fox News that he expected to travel to Switzerland “in the next couple of days.”

As part of efforts to revive direct talks, Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Araghchi in Tehran earlier on Saturday, according to officials in Islamabad who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Earlier in the day, Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon killed at least 16 people, including two children, just hours after reports emerged of a ceasefire agreement. Lebanon’s National News Agency said seven people were trapped under rubble after strikes hit the southern city of Nabatiyeh and nearby villages.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry later announced that the death toll from the latest conflict between Israel and Hezbollah had surpassed 4,000.

A heavy exchange of fire on Friday killed at least 47 people in Lebanon and four Israeli soldiers.

An Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said Hezbollah fired more than 50 projectiles at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon overnight. Israel’s military said it had struck dozens of Hezbollah targets and militants in southern Lebanon.

On Friday, Israeli Ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter said Israel “remains firmly committed to an immediate ceasefire” provided Hezbollah honours the agreement and ceases hostilities.

Neither Israel nor Hezbollah is a signatory to the U.S.-Iran agreement, which calls for a halt to military operations in Lebanon and respect for the country’s sovereignty.