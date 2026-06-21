Energy reforms position Ghana as regional industrial hub – Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has underscored the importance of ongoing energy sector reforms in Ghana’s quest to become a leading centre for industrial production and regional trade in Africa.

Speaking at a Town Hall session during the Africa Energy Forum (AEF), Dr Jinapor joined energy ministers from across the continent to discuss strategies for promoting industrialisation through regional production hubs.

During the engagement, the minister highlighted several reforms being undertaken by the government to strengthen the energy sector and enhance Ghana’s attractiveness to investors.

He noted that the reforms are already yielding positive results, including improved payments to utility service providers, which have contributed to greater financial stability within the sector and increased investor confidence.

According to Dr Jinapor, investments in electricity generation, transmission infrastructure and renewable energy projects are helping to improve the reliability of power supply, a critical requirement for industrial growth and economic transformation.

He stressed that a dependable and efficient energy sector remains central to Ghana’s efforts to expand its industrial base and establish itself as a competitive manufacturing and trade hub within the region.

The minister also revealed that the government is implementing policies aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on raw material exports by promoting local processing and value addition.

He explained that the initiative forms part of President John Dramani Mahama’s Accra Reset Agenda, which seeks to accelerate economic growth through industrial expansion, increased productivity and job creation.

Dr Jinapor expressed confidence that the shift toward value-added production would create new opportunities for businesses, generate employment and strengthen Ghana’s participation in regional and global value chains.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to building a resilient energy sector capable of supporting long-term industrial development and sustainable economic growth.