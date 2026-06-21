Why Ghana have four goalkeepers at the 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s goalkeeping coach has explained why head coach Carlos Queiroz opted to include four goalkeepers in the Black Stars’ World Cup camp, saying the decision is designed to improve the quality and intensity of training rather than provide additional matchday options.

While Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare and Joseph Anang are part of Ghana’s official 26-man squad for the tournament, Solomon Agbasi has remained with the team throughout the campaign to support preparations.

Speaking to GhanaFA.org, the goalkeeping coach said Queiroz’s demanding training sessions require constant rotation between goalkeepers, particularly during finishing and crossing drills.

“We have four, and sometimes there’s speculation about why four goalkeepers,” he said.

“The reason is coach Carlos Queiroz likes to do a lot of finishing and crossing, and it’s important we have four so they can rotate. There’s less repetition for each one of them, and that keeps them healthy and sharp.”

The coach said the arrangement has also fostered a strong team spirit within the goalkeeping department, with competition for places matched by a willingness to support one another.

“We’ve created a competitive yet positive environment. We brought a certain energy and spirit to training. The cooperation has been unbelievable,” he added.

He also praised the attitude and professionalism shown by Ati-Zigi, Asare, Anang and Agbasi, describing the quartet as committed, humble and fully focused on helping Ghana succeed at the tournament.

Although only three goalkeepers can feature in the official World Cup squad, the presence of a fourth has allowed the Black Stars to maintain the intensity of training sessions as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

Ghana face England in their second Group match knowing another positive result would leave them well placed to secure a place in the knockout stages following their opening victory over Panama.