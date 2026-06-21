We’re extremely happy with his progress – Black Stars goalkeeping coach on Ati-Zigi injury

Ghana’s goalkeeping coach says there is growing optimism that Lawrence Ati-Zigi could recover in time for the Black Stars’ crucial FIFA World Cup clash against England, although the team will not rush a decision on the goalkeeper’s fitness.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi suffered an injury during Ghana’s 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening Group match and has since undergone medical scans. While the official results have yet to be confirmed, the 29-year-old is considered a major doubt for Tuesday’s encounter in Boston after training separately from the rest of the squad on Saturday.

The St. Gallen goalkeeper was one of Ghana’s standout performers against Panama, producing a series of crucial saves before picking up the injury that forced concerns over his availability.

Speaking to GhanaFA.org, the goalkeeping coach revealed that Ati-Zigi’s recovery is progressing well, with the technical and medical teams closely monitoring his condition on a daily basis.

“We’re extremely happy with his progress. It’s day by day. Obviously, this is a medical issue collaborated with head coach Carlos Queiroz, so we’ll take it session by session,” he said.

“We’re optimistic, and the decision will be made at the right time. But one thing is for sure, we always stress the team above the individual. Any decision we make is in the best interest of the team.”

Should Lawrence Ati-Zigi fail to recover in time, Ghana have experienced cover in Benjamin Asare and Joseph Anang, while Solomon Agbasi continues to train with the squad despite not being included in the Black Stars’ official 26-man World Cup squad.

The Black Stars head into Tuesday’s meeting with England in high spirits after opening their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought victory over Panama. Another positive result would put Ghana in a strong position to secure a place in the knockout stages.

The black stars will play their last group game against Croatia, hoping to make it to the knockout stage.