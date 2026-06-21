England fans can be excited about our set-piece mentality – Declan Rice ahead of Ghana World Cup clash

England midfielder Declan Rice believes the national team can replicate Arsenal’s dominance from set pieces as they prepare for a crucial Group L clash against Ghana on Tuesday.

Rice, who provided the corner that captain Harry Kane headed home in England’s victory over Croatia, said the Three Lions are becoming increasingly confident in using dead-ball situations as a decisive attacking weapon rather than a secondary option.

Victory over Ghana would secure a place in the knockout stages for either side, adding further significance to a contest that could be decided by fine margins.

England’s growing emphasis on rehearsed set-piece routines reflects a tactical approach that has brought Rice considerable success at club level with Arsenal. The Gunners relied heavily on their effectiveness from corners and free-kicks during their Premier League title-winning campaign, scoring 25 goals from set plays.

While some critics have questioned Arsenal’s reliance on dead-ball situations, Rice believes the strategy is both sustainable and capable of making the difference in the biggest matches.

“I wouldn’t ever take corners or set pieces, but set-piece coach Nico Jover and the manager Mikel Arteta at Arsenal saw something in me that others didn’t,” Rice told the BBC.

“They said I could put balls into areas from dead-ball situations that no one else in the team could, apart from Bukayo Saka. From that moment, I completely bought into it and believed in it.

“As time has gone on, every time I place the ball for a corner or a wide free-kick, I feel like I’m going to create an assist or make something dangerous happen.

“That’s a good mentality to have over set pieces, and England fans can be excited.”

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has increasingly embraced ideas that have proved successful in the Premier League, with Arsenal’s structured approach to set pieces viewed as a blueprint for unlocking stubborn opponents in major tournaments.

Against Ghana, England will hope that the same precision and preparation can once again provide the decisive edge as they chase a place in the knockout rounds.