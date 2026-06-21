24-Hour Economy cannot be fully implemented within one year — GFL

The Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson, has urged Ghanaians to be patient with the government as it works to implement its flagship 24-Hour Economy Policy.

Speaking on Ahotor FM on Saturday, June 20, Koomson rejected suggestions that the policy has seen little progress, stressing that the government inherited significant economic challenges and has been in office for just over a year.

He explained that the successful implementation of a sustainable 24-hour economy requires careful planning, adequate infrastructure, and a stable economic environment.

Drawing on his experience in the industrial sector, Koomson noted that transitioning to a round-the-clock production system is a long-term process that cannot be achieved overnight.

“I have worked in industry before and understand how a 24-hour economy operates. Considering the state of the economy and the challenges inherited from the previous administration, it may take more than four years to establish a fully sustainable and effective 24-hour economy,” he said.

Koomson praised President John Dramani Mahama for setting up a dedicated Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of the policy, describing it as a crucial step toward addressing longstanding structural challenges affecting industrial productivity.

He noted that a well-structured 24-hour economy has the potential to transform Ghana’s manufacturing sector by maximizing the use of existing infrastructure, increasing productivity, and creating jobs without the need for immediate large-scale capital investments.

According to him, factories operating on a three-shift system could significantly boost output, reduce production costs, improve competitiveness, and generate thousands of employment opportunities.

He further explained that continuous production enables industrial machinery to be used more efficiently, reducing downtime and improving returns on investment.

Koomson also argued that the policy could support Ghana’s industrialisation agenda by promoting value addition and reducing dependence on raw material exports.

While acknowledging that the 24-Hour Economy Policy is expected to benefit multiple sectors, he maintained that manufacturing remains central to its success and long-term impact.

He therefore called on the public to support the government’s efforts and allow time for the necessary systems and structures to be established.

“The government cannot be expected to fully implement such a transformative policy within a single year. The foundations are being laid, and in time, Ghanaians will begin to experience the full benefits of the 24-Hour Economy Policy,” he stated.