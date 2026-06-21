Our goalkeepers are ready – Ghana goalkeeping coach ahead of England test

Ghana’s goalkeeping coach has expressed confidence in the Black Stars’ goalkeepers ahead of Tuesday’s crucial FIFA World Cup clash against England, insisting they are fully equipped to cope with the physical and tactical demands of the encounter.

Speaking to GhanaFA.org, the coach said the team’s preparations have been carefully designed to mirror England’s attacking style, with training sessions exposing the goalkeepers to match-specific situations they are likely to face.

“England is one of the best teams in the world. They have certain characteristics and a distinct style of play, and we’re exposing our goalkeepers to those conditions,” he said.

“We’re preparing them not only for the timing of catching and boxing crosses but also for the physical challenge they’ll face. I have no doubt our goalkeepers are ready for everything England will throw at them.”

The coach also dismissed speculation surrounding Ghana’s decision to travel with four goalkeepers for the tournament.

Although Solomon Agbasi is not part of the official 26-man World Cup squad, he has remained in camp alongside Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare and Joseph Anang to support preparations.

According to the coach, the decision was made by head coach Carlos Queiroz to improve the quality and intensity of training sessions.

“I’m extremely pleased with the goalkeepers we have. Some people have questioned why we have four goalkeepers, but the reason is simple. Coach Carlos Queiroz likes to do a lot of finishing and crossing drills, and having four goalkeepers allows them to rotate,” he explained.

“That means less repetition for each goalkeeper, helping them stay healthy, fresh and sharp throughout the tournament.”

He added that every training session is tailored to the strengths of Ghana’s next opponents.

“Panama is different from England, and England will be different from Croatia. We analyse every opponent, identify their key attacking threats and patterns of play, then build those situations into our training.”

The Black Stars opened their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama and know that another positive result against England would significantly strengthen their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.