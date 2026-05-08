From the Alps to the Alhambra: SuperSport unveils an unrivalled calendar of Grand Tour Cycling

The air in Italy is thick with anticipation as the cycling world prepares for the first pedal strokes of the 2026 Giro d’Italia, marking the beginning of a truly spectacular calendar on SuperSport.

For the aficionado, there is no greater thrill than the arrival of the Corsa Rosa, a race steeped in a century of myth and grit that officially ignites a season of non-stop, elite-level action.

As the riders assemble for Stage 1 today , expected to run from 13:30 to 17:00 CAT , SuperSport stands ready to deliver every kilometre of this storied journey, reinforcing its position as Your World of Champions through an offering that is quite simply without equal.

Catch all the stages of the Giro d’Italia live from today until the grand finale in Rome on 31 May 2026, available on SuperSport Variety 1, SuperSport Variety 1 Africa, and Maximo 1.

The Giro d’Italia is a race where history breathes through every mountain pass, and the 2026 edition promises to honour that legacy across 21 gruelling stages.

Since Luigi Ganna first triumphed in 1909, Italy has served as the ultimate canvas for cycling’s greatest artists.

View of the Trofeo Senza Fine during the team presentation of the 109th Giro d’Italia 2026 / #UCIWT / on May 06, 2026 in Burgas, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

This year, the peloton will navigate a treacherous route through iconic cities and the mythical Alps, where the ghosts of five-time winners like Eddy Merckx, Alfredo Binda, and Fausto Coppi still linger.

We have seen the torch passed through the generations—from the dominance of Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain to the modern heroics of Chris Froome and Tadej Pogačar.

Following Simon Yates’ breathtaking 2025 victory, which saw him dethrone Isaac del Toro on the final mountain stage, the battle for the Trofeo Senza Fine is wide open, and SuperSport will capture every tactical masterstroke live.

A view of the Tour de France and Open Godo trophies during the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell – Conde Godo 2026, on the fifth day, at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, on 15 April 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo By Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

As the pink jersey find its home at the end of May, the momentum only builds as we look toward the 113th edition of the Tour de France, commencing on July 4th.

This year’s Grand Boucle is set to be a historic affair, beginning with a stunning Grand Départ in Barcelona—marking only the 27th time the race has started abroad and the first time in 55 years that the Tour opens with a 19km team time trial.

Over a total distance of 3,333 kilometre’s, the 184 riders will tackle an astonishing vertical gain of 54,450 meters. The route is a masterpiece of endurance, featuring eight mountain stages and five summit finishes, including a double ascent of the legendary Alpe d’Huez.

From the high point at the Col du Galibier to the individual time trial between Évian-les-Bains and Thonon-les-Bains, SuperSport’s unrivalled coverage ensures that fans won’t miss a single second of this 23-team odyssey across seven French regions.

A general view of the peloton competing during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 4 a 115.6km stage from Monforte de Lemos to Antas de Ulla / #UCIWWT / on May 06, 2026 in Antas de Ulla, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

The grand finale of this extraordinary year arrives in August with the 81st edition of La Vuelta.

Starting on August 22nd with a glamorous 9.6 km individual time trial through the streets of Monaco, the Spanish Grand Tour will take the peloton on a 3,275-kilometer trek that balances prestige with pure brutality.

The 2026 route is designed for the bold, featuring high-altitude tests in Andorra and the Sierra Nevada before reaching a breathtaking conclusion in Granada.

The sight of the peloton sprinting toward the finish at the Alhambra will provide a fittingly regal end to the Grand Tour season.

With SuperSport, you are guaranteed a front-row seat to this fiery competition, delivered with the expert analysis and high-definition clarity that only a world-class broadcaster can provide.

This year, SuperSport is doing more than just showing races; we are curating an immersive experience for those who understand the beauty of the sport.

Whether it is the tactical nuances of the 2026 Tour de France’s new climbs like the Plateau de Solaison or the sheer explosive power required for the hilly finishes of La Vuelta, our commitment to bringing you every moment live is absolute.

We invite you to join us for a year where legends will be made and records will be broken.

From the first stage of the Giro to the final sprint in Granada, SuperSport remains Your World of Champions, bringing you the world’s most prestigious cycling events with a depth of coverage that is truly second to none.