Funeral procession ends in tragedy as Suhum resident dies in motorcycle crash

A day of mourning turned into heartbreak in Suhum after a 31-year-old man lost his life in a motorcycle accident while accompanying a funeral procession.

The deceased, identified as Addo Naphtali, was reportedly part of a group travelling to Gojiase for the burial of a friend when the tragic incident occurred along the Suhum–Ali stretch.

According to accounts from witnesses, Naphtali was riding his motorcycle and allegedly engaging in risky display riding, commonly referred to as “Adaga,” during the journey.

In the course of the manoeuvres, he reportedly lost control of the bike and crashed.

The collision is said to have caused fatal injuries, leaving him dead at the scene before any medical assistance could be rendered.

His remains have been transferred to the morgue at Suhum Government Hospital, where they are being kept pending further arrangements.

The incident has left residents stunned, particularly because it occurred while mourners were on their way to pay their final respects to another deceased person.

Family members, friends, and community members have expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Naphtali as a vibrant young man whose life ended unexpectedly.

The tragedy also reportedly moved Suhum Sanaahemaa, Nana Hemaa Amaasi, to tears, as she was said to have shared a close bond with the deceased.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash as the community continues to mourn the loss.