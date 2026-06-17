GFA defends role in Thomas Partey’s Canada Visa Case

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has moved to clarify its involvement in the visa application process of Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey after a Canadian court upheld a decision preventing the player from entering the country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the GFA said public discussions surrounding the case had created what it described as misconceptions about the Association’s role in the failed visa application.

According to the GFA, the Federal Court of Canada based its decision on immigration admissibility concerns linked to criminal charges currently pending against Partey in the United Kingdom. The Association stressed that the court did not find any wrongdoing, negligence, misconduct or administrative failure on the part of Ghana’s football governing body.

“As the body responsible for Ghana’s participation in the FIFA World Cup, the GFA had a duty to support and facilitate visa applications for all accredited members of the national delegation,” the statement said.

The Association explained that it worked closely with the player, his legal team, FIFA and Canadian authorities throughout the application process, responding to requests for additional information and submitting the required documentation.

The GFA also addressed public scrutiny surrounding a letter it submitted during the process, saying the correspondence was part of standard immigration procedures and was provided in response to requests from Canadian officials.

“The Federal Court’s decision was not based on any alleged failure by the Ghana Football Association to disclose information,” the statement added.

The ruling means Partey was unable to join Ghana for this stage of the World Cup campaign, a development the GFA described as disappointing. However, the Association said it respects Canada’s right to enforce its immigration laws and make decisions regarding entry into the country.

Despite the setback, the GFA maintained that it acted professionally and in good faith throughout the process and remains focused on supporting the Black Stars during the tournament.

The Association thanked Ghanaians and football supporters around the world for their continued backing of the national team as it continues its World Cup journey.