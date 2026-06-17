Two men remanded over death of intruder after CCTV evidence links them to Tesano killing

A district court in Accra has ordered two men held in custody pending trial on charges stemming from the death of an unknown male who allegedly broke into their Tesano residence during the predawn hours of April 10, 2026.

Mawuli Wordy, who works as a machine operator, and William Quaye, an engineer by trade, stand accused of conspiracy to commit murder and murder itself.

Their involvement in the incident came to light after authorities reviewed security camera footage obtained from the Police Emergency Command Centre.

The Adabraka District Court, which heard the matter, declined to solicit pleas from the pair and instead remanded them to await their next court appearance on June 30, 2026.

Chief Inspector Apeweh Achana, leading the prosecution’s case, informed the bench that the State itself is the complainant in the matter. He then outlined the sequence of events as authorities understand them.

On the morning in question — April 10 — at approximately 8:00 a.m., officers were alerted to the discovery of a corpse lying abandoned on the roadside directly in front of what was once the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly building at Tesano.

Police who arrived at the scene encountered the body of an adult man bearing severe trauma — deep lacerations across the head and the rear of the skull bore witness to blunt force violence.

The remains were transported to the Police Hospital mortuary, where they have remained unidentified and awaiting post-mortem examination.

The prosecution’s theory of the crime rests largely on security footage obtained from the Police Emergency Command Centre. The video allegedly captures two figures — the later-identified deceased and an accomplice — scaling the perimeter fence of the accused men’s property and gaining entry at approximately 2:00 a.m. on the same day.

Once inside, the footage purportedly shows the accused men intercepting the intruders. While one managed to slip away and vanish into the darkness, the other — the deceased — did not escape.

What followed, according to the prosecution’s account, was a savage assault. The accused are said to have inflicted brutal injuries upon the man, then summoned neighbouring residents to join in the beating.

The battered and lifeless body was subsequently deposited on the roadside outside the former Municipal Assembly office — positioned directly across from the residence from which it had come.

The two defendants were apprehended on June 10, and the investigation remains active as authorities work to piece together additional details and secure the identification of the deceased.