Ghana defender Terry Yegbe completes move to Lech Poznań on five-year deal

Ghana international Terry Yegbe has completed a permanent move to Polish champions Lech Poznań, signing a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2030.

The 24-year-old centre-back joins the Ekstraklasa side from French outfit FC Metz, marking a new chapter in his career after his spell in France.

Yegbe, who has recently earned recognition with Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, is expected to strengthen Lech Poznań’s defensive options as the club prepares for domestic and European competitions.

The move represents another significant step in the defender’s career, with Lech Poznań placing its faith in the Ghanaian through a long-term contract.

The Polish side will be hoping Yegbe’s composure, aerial ability and defensive qualities help bolster their backline as they aim to compete for further silverware in the coming seasons.