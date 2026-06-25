Abuakwa South MP gives widow GHS20,000 fresh start after emotional plea for help

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang, has come to the aid of a widow by donating GH¢20,000 to help her establish a provisions shop after her heartbreaking story of hardship captured public attention.

The beneficiary, identified as Serwa, received the financial support after sharing her life struggles during an emotional interview on Ahenfie TV, where she recounted the difficult circumstances she faced following the death of her husband.

According to Serwa, her husband’s death marked the beginning of severe financial and emotional hardship. She disclosed that she was ejected from her matrimonial home and left solely responsible for caring for her children without any meaningful support.

Faced with mounting financial pressures and the responsibility of providing for her family, Serwa admitted during the interview that she resorted to engaging in hookups as a means of survival.

However, she told viewers that she was determined to leave that life behind and was looking for an opportunity to establish a legitimate business that would enable her to support her children with dignity.

Her emotional testimony resonated with many Ghanaians, quickly attracting widespread attention on social media as calls grew for assistance to help her rebuild her life.

Sources indicate that a recording of the interview eventually reached Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, who was deeply touched by the widow’s circumstances and decided to intervene.

Moved by her determination to change her situation, the Abuakwa South legislator donated GH¢20,000 to support Serwa’s plans to establish a provisions shop, giving her the capital needed to begin a new chapter of economic independence.

Beyond the financial donation, Dr. Agyemang is also reported to have assured the widow of additional support to ensure that the business becomes sustainable and provides a stable source of income for her family.

The intervention reflects the MP’s continued commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals and promoting economic empowerment through practical assistance rather than temporary relief.

Residents and social media users have since praised the gesture, describing it as a compassionate intervention that offers the widow a genuine opportunity to rebuild her life and secure a better future for her children.

Many observers noted that providing start-up capital for a small business represents a more sustainable form of support, as it creates an avenue for long-term income generation and self-reliance.

Expressing her appreciation, Serwa thanked Dr. Agyemang for the timely assistance, saying the donation had restored her hope and strengthened her resolve to leave her past behind.

She pledged to make good use of the support by establishing the provisions shop and working hard to provide a better life for her children, describing the MP’s intervention as a turning point in her family’s life.