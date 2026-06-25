Education Ministry urges public to help locate interdicted Bole SHS teacher over alleged sexual misconduct

Left: a man facing the camera wearing a mint-green patterned shirt; right: a couple embracing—man in a blue shirt, woman in a beige dress with a hijab, in a room.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 25, 2026

The Ministry of Education has called on the public to assist security agencies to track down a teacher of Bole Senior High School who has allegedly gone into hiding after a viral video emerged showing him engaged in sexual misconduct with a student in the school’s science laboratory.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, June 24, Deputy Minister of Education Dr Clement Apaak said the ministry is treating the matter with utmost urgency and has already activated processes to ensure accountability.

According to him, the teacher is currently on the run, and efforts are underway to locate and arrest him with the support of security services.

“Our checks indicate that the teacher has gone into hiding. We know that law enforcement is also playing its part, and he is being sought after. If Ghanaians can assist law enforcement to apprehend him, it would be very helpful,” he said.

He added that the Ministry is committed to ensuring that the teacher is not only held accountable under the law but also subjected to the full disciplinary processes of the education service.

The Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service have assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that appropriate action will be taken once all facts are established.

The teacher has since been interdicted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) as investigations into the incident continue.

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