Gov’t declares Friday, July 3 as Republic Day holiday

By Nana Prekoh Eric June 25, 2026

The Ministry of the Interior has announced Friday, July 3, 2026, as the day to be observed as Republic Day, a statutory public holiday.

Although Republic Day falls on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, President John Dramani Mahama has, by Executive Instrument (E.I.) and in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), as amended, declared Friday, July 3, 2026, as the official day for nationwide observance.

In a statement dated June 24, 2026, and signed by the sector minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Ministry urged the public to take note and observe the holiday accordingly.

“The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 3rd July 2026, marks Republic Day, which is a statutory public holiday.

“However, in view of the fact that 1st July 2026 falls on a Wednesday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has, by Executive Instrument (E.I.), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), as amended, declared Friday, 3rd July 2026, as Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement said.

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