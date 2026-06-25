PMMC to GoldBod: Examining the transformation of Ghana’s gold sector and the role of Sammy Gyamfi

Ghana’s gold industry has undergone one of its most significant structural reforms in decades with the transition from the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) to the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), a move government says is aimed at maximizing the country’s gold resources, boosting foreign exchange inflows, and strengthening economic stability.

The reform, which began following the passage of the GoldBod Act, 2025 (Act 1140), has placed the newly established Ghana Gold Board at the centre of Ghana’s gold trading and reserve accumulation strategy.

Why the Shift from PMMC to GoldBod?

For years, PMMC served as Ghana’s state agency responsible for assaying and marketing precious minerals.

However, industry observers argued that the institution faced structural challenges that limited its effectiveness.

Among the concerns were fragmented gold purchasing arrangements, competition from foreign buyers, and the continued export of large volumes of gold without corresponding benefits to Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves.

Critics also pointed to the country’s limited refining capacity, which resulted in much of Ghana’s gold being exported in raw form for processing abroad, depriving the economy of additional value and revenue.

To address these challenges, the government established GoldBod with a broader mandate that includes purchasing, assaying, grading, and exporting gold from the small-scale mining sector, while also supporting the accumulation of gold reserves for the Bank of Ghana.

The Emergence of the GoldBod Strategy

Since its establishment, GoldBod has been positioned as a key institution in Ghana’s economic management framework.

The Board’s mandate extends beyond traditional gold trading to include efforts to reduce gold smuggling, improve traceability within the sector, promote local refining, and strengthen Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves.

Government officials have argued that the reforms are intended to ensure that more value from Ghana’s gold resources remains within the country while supporting broader macroeconomic objectives.

Sammy Gyamfi’s Leadership Role

A prominent figure associated with the reforms is Sammy Gyamfi, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod in April 2025.

Prior to his appointment, Gyamfi was widely known for his role as National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and as a legal practitioner.

His leadership has attracted considerable public attention, with supporters crediting him for helping position GoldBod as a strategic institution within Ghana’s economic framework.

Observers note that his political visibility and communication skills have helped bring public attention to the Board’s activities, while his access to key government stakeholders has facilitated the implementation of policy reforms linked to the sector.

Key Reforms and Outcomes

One of the major policy shifts under GoldBod has been the implementation of a centralized purchasing framework for small-scale gold production.

The arrangement seeks to ensure that foreign exchange earnings from gold exports are channelled through official systems rather than being lost through informal or unregulated trade.

GoldBod has also worked closely with the Bank of Ghana on initiatives aimed at increasing national gold reserves, with government describing gold as an important tool in strengthening the country’s economic resilience.

The Board has further promoted local refining initiatives as part of efforts to increase value addition within Ghana’s gold industry and reduce dependence on foreign refineries.

Economic Impact

Government data has indicated that gold continues to play a critical role in Ghana’s export earnings and foreign exchange generation.

Officials have argued that increased gold purchases, reserve accumulation, and stronger oversight of the small-scale mining sector have contributed positively to Ghana’s broader economic recovery efforts.

Supporters of the reforms point to improved reserve levels and greater foreign exchange inflows as evidence that the strategy is beginning to yield results.

Ongoing Debate

Despite the reported gains, the reforms have not been without scrutiny.

Some stakeholders have questioned aspects of the sole-buyer framework, arguing that it could affect competition within the sector.

Others have raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of the model and the mechanisms used to support gold purchases and reserve accumulation.

International financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have also sought clarification on aspects of the arrangement, particularly regarding its implications for monetary policy and liquidity management.

GoldBod, however, maintains that its operations are designed to support reserve accumulation without undermining macroeconomic stability.

Looking Ahead

As Ghana seeks to position itself as a major gold refining and trading hub in Africa, the success of GoldBod’s reforms is expected to be closely monitored over the coming years.

Analysts say the ultimate test will be whether the institution can successfully transition Ghana from being primarily an exporter of raw gold to a country that captures greater value through refining, processing, and downstream activities.

While opinions remain divided on aspects of the reforms, many observers agree that the creation of GoldBod represents one of the most ambitious transformations in Ghana’s gold sector since the late 1980s.

Whether that transformation becomes a lasting institutional success may ultimately depend on the ability of GoldBod and its leadership to deliver sustained results for the Ghanaian economy.

By Emmanuel Duah