Ghana’s Adrian Boafo wins Democratic nomination to succeed Steny Hoyer

Maryland Democrats chose state Del. Adrian Boafo on Tuesday to advance to November’s general election in the race to succeed his retiring former boss, U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, opting for a continuation of Hoyer’s pragmatic style of politics over a more progressive, antiestablishment approach promised by some other candidates.

Boafo, a 32-year-old state delegate, received key endorsements from Hoyer, Gov. Wes Moore and other prominent Democrats, along with donations from tech firms and the cryptocurrency industry. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s super PAC also spent more than $1 million backing him.

In a nighttime speech to supporters, Boafo gave special thanks to Hoyer, whom he called a mentor and friend.

“Tonight the Democratic voters of the 5th Congressional District decided that it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders,” said Boafo, 32. “And it’s with great humility that I accept that responsibility.”

Also Tuesday in Maryland, rising party star Gov. Wes Moore won the Democratic primary in his bid for reelection to a second term. Republican voters hope to return the state to GOP leadership by picking a candidate they think can unseat him.

That dynamic and Hoyer’s departure attracted big spending and some familiar names to the most-watched Democratic primaries.

Among them was Harry Dunn, a former police officer who defended the U.S. Capitol from the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He ran on a platform that included protecting democracy.

Boafo called Dunn a “brother” during his acceptance speech, saying “it takes a special level of courage and partial insanity to run for the Congress of the United States.”

Some races became proxy fights about how Democrats should behave in the current political climate. Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson won a primary challenge from a progressive who criticized his decision to block a midcycle redistricting attempt.

The lead-up to Election Day has had some hiccups. Last month the State Board of Elections had to resend mail-in ballots to some voters in the closed primary after a vendor error caused some to receive a ballot for the wrong party.

President Donald Trump seized on the issue, falsely claiming that Moore illegally sent the ballots to ensure victory for Democrats. The state administrator of elections derided him for spreading misinformation.

Two dozen candidates competed to replace a Democratic fixture

As the longest-serving House Democrat and the longtime party No. 2 in the chamber, Hoyer is nothing short of an institution.

His retirement gave voters in the 5th District a chance to reflect on that leadership, and they ultimately decided they wanted more of the same.

Natasha Greensword, 45, and her husband Rodrick Greensword, 58, both voted for Moore in the gubernatorial primary and for Boafo to be the nominee to succeed Hoyer.

“We know the governor is governed by the pillars on which his culture is built,” and he will work for the people, making moral and humane choices, Natasha Greensword said.

She said Boafo seemed to share the same values as Moore and Hoyer. She added that she thought Hoyer’s endorsement helped as well.

In all, 24 Democratic candidates were on the ballot, such as Dunn and progressive attorney Wala Blegay, proposed change. Both Dunn and Blegay, who are vocally pro-Palestinian, criticized Boafo for getting help from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s super PAC and other special interests.

The best-funded candidate in the race was Quincy Bareebe, a home healthcare CEO who funneled more than $3 million of her own money into the primary.

“I just love what she is doing in the community,” said Michelle Green, 59, who voted for Bareebe.

Boafo will face Republican Chris Chaffee, a business owner, in the November general election for the heavily Democratic district.