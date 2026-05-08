Ghana rises to 8th largest economy in Africa as GDP hits $118bn

By Prince Antwi May 8, 2026

Ghana has risen to become the eighth-largest economy in Africa in 2026, following a notable expansion in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to new international economic data.

The growth has been driven mainly by strong performances in the mining, information and communication technology (ICT), and financial services sectors.

Figures from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) April 2026 World Economic Outlook indicate that Ghana’s economy expanded to an estimated $118.29 billion in nominal GDP terms, up from $108.1 billion in 2025.

This performance has moved Ghana up two places in Africa’s economic ranking, strengthening its position in West Africa and across the continent.

The mining sector, particularly gold production, played a major role in the expansion, supported by high global commodity prices that boosted export earnings and improved foreign exchange inflows.

Ghana’s gold industry remained a key driver of economic activity, benefiting from strong international demand and relatively favourable market conditions amid global economic uncertainty.

Beyond mining, the ICT and financial services sectors also recorded significant growth, reflecting the increasing role of digitalisation and financial technology in the country’s economic structure.

The expansion in these service-based sectors highlights Ghana’s ongoing shift toward a more diversified economy, where services and technology are becoming increasingly important alongside traditional commodity exports.

The IMF data also points to a gradual recovery in Ghana’s macroeconomic conditions following recent challenges, including high inflation, currency pressures, and debt restructuring efforts.

However, despite the improvement in GDP size and ranking, structural risks remain. Issues such as public debt sustainability, fiscal constraints, external financing pressures, and exposure to fluctuations in global commodity prices continue to pose challenges to long-term stability.

Even so, Ghana’s improved position is expected to boost investor confidence and reinforce its status as one of Africa’s key emerging economies.

Elsewhere on the continent, South Africa retained its position as the largest economy in Africa with a GDP of about $479.96 billion, followed by Egypt and Nigeria in second and third places respectively.

Nigeria’s growth was supported by exchange rate reforms and policy adjustments, while Egypt’s expansion was driven by infrastructure development, a rebound in tourism, and growth in the energy sector.

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