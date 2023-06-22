37 minutes ago

The United States has announced that its men's national soccer team will participate in friendly matches against Germany and Ghana in October. These games are seen as preparation for the US team's upcoming quarterfinal matches in the Concacaf Nations League, scheduled for November. The friendly between Ghana and the US is set to take place on October 17, 2023, at Geodis Park in Nashville.

The last time Ghana and the US faced each other was in 2017, with the US winning 2-1 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. The Black Stars have never won on US soil, but you can bet on Hughton’s side to cause an upset, given their current form since he took over. Chris Hughton is currently working on building Ghana's senior national team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast next year.

The friendly match against the US will also serve as preparation for Ghana's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which begin in November 2023.

The USA's male national soccer team will face Germany on October 14 in Hartford, Connecticut, followed by a match against Ghana three days later at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. The match against Ghana will be their first visit to the venue. The game will be televised by TNT and Universo, with streaming available on Max and Peacock, starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Ghana has been successful against the United States in previous World Cups, eliminating them in 2006 and 2010. They are aiming for their first victory on U.S. soil in the history of their matchups, and Betway will certainly avail all friendlies and qualifiers for betting.

Ghana Football Association President, Simeon-Okraku, expressed the team's excitement about playing against the United States, as it provides valuable opportunities for team building. These matches will serve as preparation for future competitions such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Simeon-Okraku emphasized that playing against one of the best teams in the world offers a great platform to assess the team's strength.

The immediate focus for the Black Stars is the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar next month.

In preparation for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, has announced its squad. The match will take place on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT.

The squad includes the return of Alidu Seidu and Kwasi Okyere Wreidt, along with the first-time call-up of Ernest Nuamah, who has impressed in the Danish Superliga while playing for Nordsjaelland. Additionally, Nicholas Opoku, a defender from Amiens, Patrick Kpozo, who is based in Moldova, and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru have also received recalls to the national team.

Ghana currently holds the top position in their group, having secured 8 points from two wins and two draws in the initial four matches. A draw in this upcoming game against Madagascar would be enough for the Black Stars to secure qualification for the Ivory Coast tournament. There is renewed hope in the Ghana squad following the fairly easy path so far, and fans will be expecting a good AFCON. Fans can prepare their Betway bet slips for upcoming internationals, including the Madagascar clash slated for later this June.