Ghana to roll out e-visa system on May 25

By Prince Antwi April 27, 2026

Ghana is set to make travel into the country easier and more accessible after Cabinet approved a new electronic visa (e-visa) policy aimed at boosting tourism, business travel, and regional integration.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the development in a Facebook post on Saturday, saying the system will allow applicants to complete visa processes online without the need for long queues or extensive paperwork.

“Cabinet has approved our new e visa policy. The e visa regime covers those travelling to Ghana for business and tourism,” he wrote.

The policy builds on an earlier announcement by President John Dramani Mahama, who first introduced the initiative on April 2, 2026, during a state visit by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He indicated that from May 25, 2026—Africa Day—African travellers will be able to apply for e-visas online at no cost.

According to government officials, the move is part of a broader strategy to position Ghana as an open and investment-friendly destination. Ablakwa noted that the country is sending a message of hospitality to the world.

“When others make you feel unwelcome, Ghana says this is your home to invest and to enjoy the beauty of nature,” he wrote.

Under the new arrangement, African Union nationals who currently pay $150 for a 30-day visa on arrival will no longer be required to pay the fee, although they will still need to complete the application and screening process.

“Africans will still have to go through a visa application process like everyone else, theirs would simply be gratis,” he explained.

Authorities have assured that the system will maintain strong security controls. The e-visa platform will be linked to Ghana’s Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record systems, as well as international security databases to enable pre-arrival screening of travellers.

The Foreign Minister linked the reform to the government’s broader “resetting” agenda, saying it reflects reforms across all sectors of governance.

If implemented as planned, Ghana will join countries such as Benin, The Gambia, Rwanda, and Seychelles that have eased visa requirements to encourage greater movement of people across Africa.

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