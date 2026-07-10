Gideon Mensah travels to Germany to complete FC Koln move

Soccer player in a yellow jersey with number 14 and a star emblem, standing on a field with hands behind his back.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 10, 2026

Ghana left-back Gideon Mensah has travelled to Germany to complete a move to Bundesliga club FC Koln.

The 27-year-old is expected to undergo a medical before signing a four-year contract that would keep him at the club until June 2029.

Mensah is available on a free transfer after leaving French side Auxerre when his contract expired at the end of last season.

His move comes after a strong showing for Ghana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, where the Black Stars were knocked out by Colombia in the round of 32.

The former West African Football Academy defender has been identified by Koln as an important addition ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

Known for his pace and ability to support attacks from the left, Mensah is expected to add experience and depth to Koln’s defence.

He spent four years at Auxerre, making 108 appearances in all competitions and providing four assists. He also helped the club win promotion to Ligue 1 and retain their place in the French top flight.

Mensah began his European career with Red Bull Salzburg in Austria and has also played in European competition during his time abroad.

He has made 44 appearances for Ghana since his senior debut in 2019 and has featured at the Africa Cup of Nations as well as the 2026 World Cup.

The transfer will be completed once he passes his medical and final paperwork is signed.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Bundesliga Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports Transfers World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Related To This Article

Archives
Gideon Mensah bids emotional farewell to Auxerre as FC Köln move nears
Close-up of a blood-fed mosquito on human skin, its long legs and swollen red abdomen visible.
African News
Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others?
Group of graduates and organizers on stage, holding certificates at a Female Engineers Academy graduation ceremony.
African News
ACEP, SolarTaxi graduate first cohort of 24 women in Green Energy Skills program
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0