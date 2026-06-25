GoldBod purchased over 135 Metric tonnes of Gold between January 2025 and May 2026 – Deputy Finance Minister

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem has revealed that the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) purchased a total of 135.843 metric tonnes of gold between January 2025 and May 2026, with the overwhelming majority sourced from the artisanal and small-scale mining sector.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, Mr. Ampem disclosed that 135.221 metric tonnes of the total gold acquired during the period came from licensed artisanal and small-scale miners, highlighting the sector’s growing importance to Ghana’s gold industry.

According to the Deputy Minister, the purchases form part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen foreign exchange reserves, formalise the gold trade and maximise the economic benefits derived from the country’s mineral resources.

He noted that GoldBod has played a critical role in aggregating gold from the small-scale mining sector while supporting efforts to improve transparency, accountability and value retention within Ghana’s gold trading ecosystem.

Mr. Ampem explained that the steady increase in gold purchases reflects the growing participation of artisanal and small-scale miners in the formal market. He attributed this trend to government interventions aimed at strengthening regulation, oversight and compliance within the sector.

The Deputy Finance Minister further indicated that the government intends to leverage Ghana’s vast gold resources to promote economic stability, increase foreign exchange earnings and enhance the country’s resilience against external economic shocks.

Gold remains Ghana’s leading export commodity and one of the country’s most important sources of foreign exchange. The artisanal and small-scale mining sector continues to contribute significantly to national gold production, reinforcing its role in Ghana’s economic development.

The latest figures, he said, demonstrate the success of ongoing efforts to integrate small-scale miners into the formal economy while positioning GoldBod as a key institution in the country’s mineral resource management strategy.