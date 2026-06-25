Government to launch 42nd National Farmers’ Day Celebration on June 30

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture, in partnership with the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), is set to officially launch the 42nd National Farmers’ Day celebration on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The launch ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the forecourt of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Accra.

According to the Ministry, the event will convene key stakeholders across the agricultural value chain, including representatives from Corporate Ghana, development partners, donor agencies, financial institutions, and agribusiness operators.

The launch will mark the formal commencement of activities leading to the 2026 National Farmers’ Day celebrations.

For over four decades, National Farmers’ Day has been observed to honour the contributions of farmers, fishermen, agricultural workers, agribusinesses, researchers, and institutions that support Ghana’s agricultural development.

During the event, officials are expected to unveil the theme for the 42nd edition, announce the host region, and provide detailed information on the programme of activities, award categories, and other key arrangements.

The Ministry will also outline sponsorship and partnership opportunities for organisations interested in supporting agricultural initiatives.

Officials noted that the launch will serve as a platform for engagement between government and stakeholders to strengthen collaboration in advancing the agricultural sector.

The Ministry further emphasised that private sector participation and support from development partners remain critical as Ghana continues to pursue food security, job creation, value addition, and sustainable agricultural growth.

Stakeholders and organisations have been encouraged to attend the launch and explore opportunities for collaboration in the 2026 celebration.