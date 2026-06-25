Transport Operators warn of 20% fare hike over poor Kasoa–Winneba road

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), together with the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana, has warned that transport fares on the Kasoa–Winneba stretch will rise by 20 percent if urgent rehabilitation works are not undertaken on the road.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, the transport operators raised serious concerns about the worsening state of the Kasoa–Winneba Road, describing it as a major challenge affecting both drivers and passengers.

The groups recalled that during a demonstration held on June 12, 2026, they issued a two-week ultimatum to the government to begin repair works on the road.

However, they noted that as of June 24, 2026, no meaningful rehabilitation had taken place, with the road continuing to cause frequent vehicle breakdowns, increased fuel consumption, and significant delays for commuters.

According to the operators, if the situation remains unchanged, they will be compelled to implement a 20 percent increase in transport fares on the route effective Monday, June 29, 2026.

They explained that the proposed adjustment is necessary to cover rising operational costs, including higher maintenance expenses, additional fuel usage, and costs associated with alternative travel routes being used to avoid the bad portions of the road.

The transport unions urged the government and the Ministry of Roads and Highways to intervene immediately and commence repair works to ease the hardship on commuters and transport operators.

They also appealed to passengers for patience and understanding, stressing that the planned fare increment is a last resort aimed at sustaining operations and protecting drivers’ livelihoods.

The statement was jointly signed by the GPRTU National Deputy Public Relations Officer, Samuel Amoah; GPRTU Communications Committee members Eric Larty Lamptey and Ben Boahen; and the National Chairman of the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana, Asonaba Nana Wiredu.