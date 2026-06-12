Government distributes 1.7 Million Poultry birds under Feed Ghana Programme

The government has distributed 1.7 million poultry birds to farmers across the country under the Feed Ghana Programme, popularly known as “Nkoko Nkitinkiti,” Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture John Dumelo has disclosed.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, Dumelo said the initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to boost local poultry production, improve food security, and create economic opportunities for farmers.

The Deputy Minister also outlined additional measures being implemented to support farmers and strengthen Ghana’s agricultural sector.

He revealed that through the Ghana Buffer Stock Company, the government has registered 45 licensed buying companies (LBCs) to purchase grains directly from farmers at guaranteed minimum prices.

According to him, the intervention is intended to address recurring surpluses of major grains such as maize, rice, and soya while protecting farmers from losses caused by market fluctuations.

Responding to an urgent question from Ketu North Member of Parliament Eric Edem Agbana, Dumelo disclosed that the government allocated GH¢100 million in November 2025 and an additional GH¢200 million in the 2026 budget to support the purchase of excess grains from farmers.

The funds, he explained, will be used to buy, process, and store grains, helping to shield farmers from market shocks and ensure stable incomes.

He noted that the guaranteed minimum price policy would enable farmers to receive fair compensation for their produce regardless of market conditions, thereby encouraging increased agricultural production and strengthening national food security.

Dumelo further announced that the government is collaborating with the World Bank Group to refurbish food storage warehouses across the country.

The project is expected to expand storage capacity, reduce post-harvest losses, and stabilise grain supplies throughout the year.

He explained that the refurbished facilities would serve as strategic reserves, allowing the country to manage surplus production effectively while preventing sharp declines in prices that often affect farmers’ earnings.

The initiative, he added, would also improve Ghana’s ability to respond to potential food shortages.

According to the Deputy Minister, these interventions form part of a wider agricultural modernisation agenda aimed at integrating farmers into structured and reliable markets.

By connecting producers directly with licensed buyers, the government hopes to reduce the influence of exploitative middlemen and improve transparency within the grain trade.

Mr Agbana welcomed the measures but called for their swift implementation, stressing that farmers in major grain-producing areas have long suffered losses due to inadequate storage infrastructure and unstable market conditions.

In response, Dumelo assured Parliament that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture remains committed to the timely rollout of the programme. He noted that the Ghana Buffer Stock Company has already begun engaging the registered licensed buying companies to operationalise the grain purchase scheme.

He emphasised that the initiative would not only protect farmers’ livelihoods but also contribute to national food security, stabilise grain prices, reduce dependence on imports, and support rural economic growth.

“The government remains committed to supporting farmers as a key driver of economic growth and rural development,” he stated.