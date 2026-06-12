GPL: Samuel Boadu takes charge at Aduana FC ahead of new season

Aduana FC have appointed Samuel Boadu as their new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season, with the club turning to one of Ghana football’s most successful tacticians in a bid to reignite their title ambitions.

The Dormaa-based side confirmed Boadu’s appointment on Friday, bringing an end to weeks of speculation over who would lead the Ogya Boys into the new campaign.

The former Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea coach arrives at Aduana after the expiration of his contract with Berekum Chelsea, where he oversaw the club during the second half of the 2025/26 season. His final game in charge ended in a 2-1 defeat to newly crowned champions Medeama SC.

Boadu replaces Cioba Aristica and is expected to begin work immediately as Aduana step up preparations for the upcoming league season.

His arrival is viewed as a major statement of intent by the club’s hierarchy, who are keen to restore Aduana’s status among the country’s leading football clubs after a disappointing campaign.

Aduana finished ninth in the Ghana Premier League last season, collecting 14 wins in 10 draws and 10 defeats from 34 matches, a return that fell short of expectations for a club with a proud history of competing at the top end of the table.

Boadu brings a proven track record of success. He enjoyed a remarkable spell at Hearts of Oak, guiding the Accra giants to a historic Premier League and FA Cup double in 2021 before adding another FA Cup triumph to his growing list of achievements.

Widely respected for his attacking style of play and ability to build competitive teams, the 40-year-old will be tasked with transforming Aduana into genuine contenders once again.

His appointment also places him in an exclusive group, becoming only the second Ghana Premier League-winning coach to take charge of Aduana FC after Paa Kwesi Fabian.

For supporters in Dormaa, Boadu’s arrival offers renewed hope that brighter days lie ahead. With pre-season preparations now underway, expectations will be high as the experienced coach begins a new chapter in his career and seeks to lead the Ogya Boys back to the summit of Ghanaian football.