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The Government of Ghana is set to meet key players in the country’s sachet water industry later today, April 8, 2026, amid concerns over a proposed price increase.

The meeting will bring together the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers to discuss industry challenges and identify a sustainable path forward.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has confirmed that sachet water prices will remain unchanged for now, following the suspension of the planned hike initially set for April 6. The temporary pause aims to provide relief for consumers while discussions continue.

Speaking to Citi Business News, the Ministry’s Chief Commercial Officer, Kofi Addo, expressed confidence that the engagement would result in a constructive outcome balancing industry realities with consumer interests.

He noted that producers have maintained stable prices for several years despite rising operational costs. “For the past three to four years, they have not increased sale prices, but this was largely due to the high cost of raw materials,” he explained, highlighting broader global supply chain disruptions that have increased production expenses.

Mr. Addo added that the Ministry only became fully aware of these challenges after the announcement of the proposed price adjustment, prompting direct engagement with stakeholders.

“Given this information, and because the Ministry was not fully aware, we felt it was important to engage them so we can address all sector issues and find a balanced solution,” he said.

He also commended manufacturers and producers for their cooperation in pausing the price increase to allow for dialogue.

“We appreciate the manufacturers and producers for working with the Ministry to halt the increment today so that we can meet and develop a workable plan for the sector,” he added.