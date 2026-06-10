Gov’t reaffirms support for factories outside Accra to drive balanced development – Nyarko Ampem

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting companies and investors who establish factories outside Accra as part of efforts to decentralise industrial development and promote inclusive economic growth.

Speaking at Parliament House during an appearance before the Parliamentary Committee on Economy and Development, Mr. Nyarko Ampem said the policy is designed to ensure a fair distribution of economic opportunities across the country.

He noted that the concentration of industries in Accra has contributed to rural–urban migration, congestion, and uneven development, adding that government is determined to reverse the trend by encouraging investment in other regions.

According to him, government is relying on data-driven decision-making to design effective incentives that will stimulate growth in underserved areas.

The Deputy Minister appeared before the Committee alongside the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, who presented details of a long-term national development framework.

Dr. Thompson explained that the plan seeks to promote balanced regional development through the establishment of industrial hubs in strategic locations to harness local resources and create jobs.

He added that the NDPC is working closely with relevant ministries and agencies to align national policies with the country’s long-term development vision.

Mr. Nyarko Ampem reiterated that the proposed tax incentives will be targeted at investors who demonstrate commitment to sustainable operations, while compliance mechanisms will be strengthened to ensure benefits translate into real economic impact.

He said the initiative is expected to ease pressure on infrastructure in Accra while accelerating development in other regions and improving living standards nationwide.

He further stressed that beyond tax relief, the policy package includes support measures such as improved infrastructure, access to credit, and skills development to create an enabling business environment.

Mr. Nyarko Ampem assured Parliament that government remains focused on building a resilient and inclusive economy anchored on evidence-based policies.

He called on stakeholders to support the long-term development plan, describing it as a key blueprint for Ghana’s sustainable economic transformation.