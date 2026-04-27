GRIDCo, VRA race to restore 1,000MW after Akosombo substation explosion

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition says efforts have been stepped up to restore electricity supply following an explosion and fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company Akosombo Substation, which has disrupted about 1,000 megawatts of power on the national grid.

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, made this known when he visited the site on Friday, explaining that engineers are working continuously to restore supply through alternative grid arrangements.

He said the immediate response involves isolating the affected control systems and rerouting electricity through other operational units to stabilise the national grid.

According to him, technical teams from GRIDCo and the Volta River Authority are currently on site, working in shifts to speed up restoration efforts.

Mr. Jinapor noted that engineers are aiming to restore at least one unit by the end of the day, which he said would be a key step toward bringing the remaining units back into operation.

“Once the first unit is successfully restored, it will pave the way for the restoration of the other units,” he stated.

He stressed that restoring power supply remains the immediate priority, even as investigations continue into the cause of the explosion and fire.

The Minister assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to stabilise the system and return electricity supply to normal as quickly as possible.

The incident caused significant damage to parts of the facility, although the switchyard was not affected due to built-in safety protections.