GSE surges as market capitalisation nears GHC279bn

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed the week ending April 24, 2026, on a strong note, with its benchmark index advancing by 6.05 percent.

Total market capitalisation rose to GH¢278.98 billion, representing an increase of nearly 5 percent within the week, reflecting sustained investor confidence.

Trading activity remained robust. The volume of shares traded climbed by 6.68 percent to 13.55 million, while the total value of trades surged by more than 40 percent to GH¢87.33 million. The sharp rise in value relative to volume suggests a growing investor preference for higher-priced, fundamentally strong equities.

Finance and Telecoms Dominate

The financial and telecommunications sectors led market activity, jointly accounting for about 90 percent of total trades. The financial sector contributed 46 percent of the traded volume, with the information and communications technology (ICT) sector close behind at nearly 44 percent.

Top Gainers

Banking and insurance stocks drove the market rally during the week:

GCB Bank emerged as the top performer, surging 33.84 percent to close at GH¢42.52, bringing its year-to-date gain to over 93 percent.

SIC Insurance gained 20.63 percent during the week and is now trading about 348 percent higher than its price at the start of the year.

Republic Bank Ghana advanced by 18.22 percent to end the week at GH¢5.58.

MTN Ghana rose 7.70 percent to GH¢6.57, pushing its year-to-date return beyond 56 percent.

Zen Petroleum recorded a 9 percent gain in its first full week of trading.

Decliners

Despite the bullish trend, a few equities posted losses:

TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana led the laggards, declining by nearly 10 percent to GH¢34.54.

Benso Oil Palm Plantation dropped 5.55 percent to GH¢85.00.

Fan Milk Ghana and Enterprise Group recorded modest losses of 2.79 percent and 1.95 percent, respectively.

Strong Performance in 2026

The GSE has delivered an exceptional performance so far in 2026. Since the beginning of the year, the broader market index has climbed by over 62 percent, while financial stocks have surged by about 90 percent.

Although some investors took profits toward the end of the week, the market heads into the final days of April with strong momentum. Market watchers will be assessing whether the current rally will be sustained or give way to a period of consolidation.