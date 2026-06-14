Jomoro MP promises economic boost as work begins on Elubo 24-Hour market

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency and Deputy Minister for Transport, has expressed confidence that the construction of the 24-Hour Economy Market in Elubo will significantly transform the local economy and create new opportunities for traders, particularly women.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for the project in the border town of Elubo, which shares a boundary with Côte d’Ivoire, the lawmaker said the initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to promote job creation and stimulate economic growth through the 24-Hour Economy agenda.

The event was attended by the Municipal Chief Executive, Benedict Boadi, executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Awulae Kwasi Armachie III, and members of the Jomoro community.

Affo-Toffey noted that women play a central role in managing households and that the introduction of a market operating around the clock would provide greater flexibility for them to combine economic activities with family responsibilities.

“This landmark project is a clear demonstration of the commitment of President John Dramani Mahama and the government to delivering jobs, expanding economic opportunities, and transforming communities through the 24-Hour Economy agenda,” she said.

She added that Elubo’s strategic location as a border town would make the market a major commercial hub, attracting increased trade and investment from both Ghana and neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire.

“We share a border with Côte d’Ivoire. This project will expand Elubo, create more jobs, and serve as a catalyst for development. It is a game changer for the municipality,” she stated.

According to the MP, the facility is designed as a modern market complex comparable in concept to the renowned Kejetia Market, though on a smaller scale.

She explained that the market will feature a range of modern amenities, including a daycare centre, a women’s bank, a health clinic, and a fire station, among other facilities aimed at improving convenience and safety for traders and patrons.

Speaking on behalf of the Western Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Kwasi Armachie III called on residents to support the project and work together to advance the development of the area.

He urged community members to set aside disputes and focus on initiatives that promote progress and improve livelihoods.

“We should put aside litigation and focus on development for Jomoro and Ghana. Litigation has not helped us, so we must unite and support this development agenda,” he said.

The 24-Hour Economy Market Project is expected to enhance commercial activities in Elubo, strengthen cross-border trade, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the Jomoro Municipality.