Medeama’s Fuzy Taylor joins Dinamo Zagreb on season-long loan

Portrait of a footballer in a purple jersey with a yellow collar; text reads FUZY TAYLOR and loan details to GNK DINAMO ZAGREB 2026/27.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 14, 2026

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC have confirmed that midfielder Fuzy Taylor has joined Croatian giants GNK Dinamo Zagreb on a season-long loan ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The move marks a significant step in the development of one of Ghana’s most promising young footballers, with Taylor set to gain valuable experience in European football at a club renowned for nurturing elite talent.

Taylor has established himself as a key figure in Medeama’s midfield in recent seasons, earning praise for his energy, creativity and technical quality. His performances attracted interest from several clubs overseas before Dinamo Zagreb secured his services for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking after the transfer was completed, the midfielder expressed his excitement about the opportunity.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter with GNK Dinamo Zagreb. This is a huge opportunity for me to develop as a player and compete at a higher level,” Taylor said.

“I would like to thank Medeama SC for believing in me and supporting my journey. I am looking forward to giving my best and making the fans proud.”

Medeama described the move as another example of the club’s commitment to developing players capable of succeeding on the international stage and wished Taylor success during his time in Croatia.

Dinamo Zagreb are widely regarded as one of Europe’s leading talent-producing clubs. Over the years, the Croatian side has helped develop players such as Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol, all of whom have gone on to enjoy successful careers at the highest level.

Taylor is expected to link up with his new teammates immediately as preparations continue for the new season.

The loan spell offers the Ghanaian youngster a platform to showcase his abilities in Europe and continue his rapid rise in the game. A strong campaign in Zagreb could potentially pave the way for a permanent move and further opportunities in one of Europe’s top leagues.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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