2026 World Cup: We’re not afraid of anyone – Ismael Diaz ahead of Panam clash with Ghana

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 14, 2026

Panama forward Ismael Diaz has delivered a bold statement of intent ahead of his country’s opening match against Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting that his side can compete with any team on football’s biggest stage.

The 29-year-old striker, who represented Panama at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, spoke confidently from the team’s training camp in New Tecumseth, Ontario, as preparations intensified for Wednesday’s Group L encounter at Toronto Stadium.

“We have shown that we can compete against any team,” Diaz told reporters.

His remarks underline the growing confidence within the Panamanian camp as they prepare to face a Ghanaian side equally eager to make a strong start to their tournament campaign.

For Diaz, the upcoming World Cup represents another chapter in a career shaped by both triumphs and setbacks. Reflecting on his journey since Russia 2018, the forward said experience has helped him mature both as a player and a leader within the squad.

“Throughout a player’s career, you learn a lot from both positive and negative situations,” he said.

“I’ve learned from everything and now I try to contribute both on and off the field.”

Panama have been putting the finishing touches to their preparations through intensive training sessions, tactical video analysis and recovery work as they seek to arrive fully prepared for one of the biggest matches in their recent history.

Despite the pressure and excitement surrounding the occasion, Diaz believes his team is ready to embrace the challenge.

“We’re not afraid of anyone. We want to compete against whoever is in front of us,” he added.

The striker’s confidence reflects a wider belief that has been building within the squad in recent years. Having steadily improved on the international stage, Panama are targeting a historic breakthrough by reaching the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time.

A positive result against Ghana would significantly boost those ambitions and provide early momentum in what is expected to be a fiercely contested Group L campaign.

For now, however, Panama’s focus remains firmly on their opening test, and if Diaz’s words are anything to go by, they intend to face it head-on.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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