Mankessim chiefs reject Big Push bypass

The Mankessim Traditional Council has appealed to the government to honour a promise by President John Dramani Mahama that the Apam Junction–Mankessim road project would pass through the Mankessim roundabout.

The appeal follows reports that Kwame Governs Agbodza, Minister for Roads and Highways, had indicated that a bypass would be constructed from Ekumfi to Abonko, thereby avoiding Mankessim.

According to the Council, the Minister justified the proposed bypass by claiming that the Mankessim roundabout symbolised cultural heritage and therefore needed to be bypassed.

However, the Council on Tuesday dismissed the assertion as “malicious” and “false.”

Addressing a press briefing, Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI, Omanhen of the Mankessim Traditional Area, clarified that the statues and symbols at the roundabout were not objects of worship as some people had alleged.

“We have found a video circulating on social media with the Minister claiming that the road would not pass through the Mankessim roundabout because there are deities there,” Osagyefo Amanfo Edu stated.

“We also have in our possession a video in which President Mahama clearly and unequivocally stated that the road construction would connect Kasoa to Winneba, Winneba to Mankessim roundabout, and from Mankessim roundabout to Cape Coast,” he added.

The Omanhen stressed that neither the Traditional Council nor Nanaanom had been consulted on the matter and explained that the statues at the roundabout were part of a beautification project initiated by Stephen Asamoah Boateng, a former Member of Parliament.

He noted that the Council would have removed the structures if consulted and assured authorities that they could still be dismantled at any time to make way for the road construction.

Osagyefo Amanfo Edu further stated that while the Council was not opposed to the construction of a bypass, it believed routing the road through the roundabout was necessary to preserve access to the town and promote local commerce.

The Council, therefore, demanded strict adherence to President Mahama’s statement that the road would connect Kasoa to Winneba, Winneba to the Mankessim roundabout, and from the roundabout to Cape Coast.

“The President specifically mentioned the Mankessim roundabout,” the Omanhen emphasised, warning that the Council would not allow implementers to alter the President’s directive.

He recounted that the Council visited the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) in Accra on Friday, September 5, 2025, where it was agreed that the GHA would engage stakeholders at a durbar in Mankessim.

According to him, several follow-ups to the GHA yielded no response until Dr. Prince Arhin, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, intervened. This subsequently led to a letter from the GHA dated Thursday, February 26, 2026, scheduling another stakeholder consultation for Thursday, March 5, 2026. However, the GHA reportedly failed to attend the meeting.

To resolve the impasse, the Council appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to intervene urgently and ensure that the final project design reflects the commitment made by President Mahama.

The Winneba Junction to Mankessim “Big Push” project is a 24-kilometre dualisation project, which is currently about 25 per cent complete.

The Mankessim bypass, being constructed by Midworks Contract Works Ltd, is intended to upgrade and divert traffic around Mankessim township to reduce congestion.

GNA