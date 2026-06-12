Minority demands Anti-Flood Taskforce report

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has intensified pressure on the government to account for the work of its Anti-Flood Taskforce, demanding that a comprehensive report on the committee’s activities, findings and recommendations be presented before Parliament for scrutiny following renewed flooding in several parts of Accra.

The demand comes in the wake of recent heavy rains that submerged homes, businesses and major roads across sections of the capital, once again exposing the persistent challenge of flooding despite repeated government interventions over the years.

The latest floods have reignited public concerns over the effectiveness of measures introduced by the Mahama administration to address the perennial disaster, particularly the Anti-Flood Taskforce established about a year ago to develop long-term solutions to the problem.

Raising the issue during parliamentary proceedings, the Minority argued that despite the extensive publicity that accompanied the formation of the taskforce, there has been little visible evidence of its impact on the ground.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin questioned the outcomes of the committee’s work and insisted that Parliament deserves to know what progress has been made since its establishment.

“The formation of the taskforce was widely publicised. Its results, however, have been conspicuously silent. This is why Hon. Shaib’s demand that the taskforce’s findings and recommendations be brought before the House is not merely a procedural technicality,” Afenyo-Markin stated.

According to the Minority, the recurring floods and the destruction caused by recent rainfall underscore the need for greater transparency and accountability regarding government efforts to address one of Accra’s most persistent urban challenges.

The debate was triggered by a statement from the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, who called for a broader parliamentary examination of flood prevention strategies across the country.

Shaib argued that local authorities in flood-prone communities must also be held accountable for the implementation of measures designed to prevent flooding and protect lives and property.

He therefore urged Parliament to summon Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from affected areas to explain what interventions have been undertaken within their jurisdictions to mitigate flood risks.

His proposal received support from members of the Minority, who contend that recurring floods have become a national emergency requiring coordinated action and regular oversight.

Responding to the concerns, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga defended the work of the Anti-Flood Taskforce and cautioned against expecting immediate results from a challenge that has plagued Accra for decades.

According to him, addressing the capital’s flooding problem requires extensive technical studies, substantial financial resources and long-term infrastructure investments that cannot be completed within a single year.

“I’m not sure that this is a problem that can be solved within the one year that the taskforce has been in existence. A lot of studies are required, a lot of fundraising is required and I believe they will achieve some success. We need to give them time,” Ayariga told Parliament.

His comments reflect the government’s position that while the taskforce has been working behind the scenes, the complexity of the flooding challenge requires patience and sustained investment before tangible results can be realized.

The parliamentary debate also drew attention to the deteriorating condition of key drainage systems in the capital.

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, raised concerns about the heavily silted Odaw River, one of the major waterways in Accra that has long been linked to flooding in surrounding communities.

The Odaw River, which passes through several densely populated areas, has repeatedly overflowed during heavy rains due to siltation, encroachment and inadequate maintenance, contributing to flood disasters over the years.

Dr. Zanetor’s intervention highlighted the urgent need for regular dredging and rehabilitation of major drainage channels if Accra’s flood challenges are to be effectively addressed.

Former Minister for Works and Housing and current Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, also joined the discussion, attributing the recurring flooding largely to inadequate funding for critical drainage and flood control projects.

According to him, many planned interventions fail to achieve their objectives because budgetary allocations approved for flood mitigation projects are often not fully released.

“The budgets that are allocated for the flood-control programmes do not get released,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah stated.

His comments echoed longstanding concerns by engineers and urban planners who have argued that insufficient funding remains one of the biggest obstacles to implementing sustainable flood management projects across the country.

Flooding has remained one of Ghana’s most difficult urban development challenges, particularly in Accra, where rapid urbanisation, poor drainage infrastructure, encroachment on waterways and indiscriminate waste disposal continue to worsen the situation.

Successive governments have introduced various interventions, including drainage expansion projects, desilting exercises and flood control programmes, yet the problem continues to resurface whenever heavy rains occur.

The Mahama administration’s Anti-Flood Taskforce was established as part of efforts to develop a comprehensive strategy to tackle the challenge through coordinated planning, infrastructure development and stakeholder engagement.

However, the latest flooding incidents have intensified calls for the taskforce to publicly account for its activities and provide timelines for the implementation of its recommendations.