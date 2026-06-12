Thomas Partey to miss Ghana’s World Cup opener after Canada visa denial

Thomas Partey will miss Ghana’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Canadian authorities denied the midfielder entry into the country.

The 32-year-old, who currently plays for Spanish side Villarreal, had been named in Ghana’s squad for the tournament and travelled to the United States with his teammates earlier this month. However, he will not be available for the Black Stars’ Group L opener against Panama at Toronto’s BMO Field on 17 June.

FIFA confirmed that Partey’s visa application to enter Canada had been refused, preventing him from travelling from Ghana’s training base in the United States for the match.

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s team base camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government”.

The governing body added that immigration decisions are made solely by host governments and are outside FIFA’s control.

Canada’s immigration rules state that individuals who have committed or been convicted of certain offences may be deemed inadmissible. Partey has not been convicted of any offence and is currently awaiting trial in the United Kingdom.

The former Arsenal midfielder was charged by London’s Metropolitan Police in July 2025 with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in September 2025. A further two counts of rape were brought against him in February this year, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

The allegations involve four women and relate to incidents said to have occurred between 2020 and 2022. Partey’s trial is due to be heard at Southwark Crown Court in London, although reports suggest proceedings could be delayed until early 2027.

Canadian immigration authorities have previously stated that all visa applications are assessed individually and that public safety remains a priority during major international events, including the World Cup.

Ghana’s Football Association has not yet publicly commented on the decision.

While Partey will miss the clash with Panama in Toronto, he remains eligible to feature in Ghana’s remaining group-stage fixtures, both of which will be played in the United States. The Black Stars face England at Gillette Stadium in Boston on 23 June before taking on Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on 27 June.

Partey, a key figure in Ghana’s midfield for more than a decade, joined Villarreal after leaving Arsenal in 2025. He made 32 appearances for the Spanish club during the 2025-26 season.

His absence is a significant setback for Ghana as they begin their World Cup campaign, with coach and teammates now preparing to face Panama without one of their most experienced players.