Thomas Partey vows Ghana will return stronger after World Cup heartbreak

Footballer in a yellow jersey with number 5, hands on hips, on a soccer pitch during a match
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 7, 2026

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has thanked supporters and promised the Black Stars will learn from their World Cup disappointment after their Round of 32 exit.

The Black Stars’ campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat by Colombia in Kansas City, bringing to a close a tournament in which Ghana had shown resilience to reach the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams.

Ghana began their group campaign with a 1-0 win over Panama, before drawing 0-0 with England and losing 2-1 to Croatia. That run was enough to secure progression, but Colombia proved too strong in the first knockout round.

In a social-media message after the defeat, Partey said the squad had believed it was capable of going further.

“This wasn’t the way we wanted our World Cup journey to end,” he wrote. “The disappointment is hard to put into words because we believed we were capable of so much more.”

The midfielder described representing Ghana at football’s biggest tournament as one of the greatest honours of his career, adding that he had always given everything when wearing the national shirt.

Partey also paid tribute to Ghanaian fans, whose backing followed the team throughout the competition.

“To all the Ghanaians who supported us throughout this journey, thank you,” he said. “Your passion, belief and unwavering support never went unnoticed. I felt it every step of the way.”

He acknowledged the harsh reality of tournament football but insisted the team would respond positively to the setback.

“Football can be cruel, but setbacks are part of the game,” Partey added. “We’ll take the lessons, keep working, and come back stronger.”

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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