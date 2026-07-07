I would rate Coach Carlos Queiroz six out of 10 – Karim Zito

Ghanaian coach Abdul Karim Zito has given former Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz a score of six out of 10 for Ghana’s performance at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Queiroz was appointed in April, replacing Otto Addo only two months before the tournament began.

The short timeframe meant the Portuguese coach had limited opportunity to work with his players before football’s biggest competition. His only pre-tournament match was a 1-1 friendly draw with Wales.

Ghana began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Panama and followed it with a goalless draw against England. Although the Black Stars lost 2-1 to Croatia in their final group match, the results were enough to take them into the Round of 32.

Their tournament ended with a narrow defeat by Colombia in the knockout stage.

Zito said Queiroz should be judged in the context of the difficult circumstances surrounding his appointment.

“I would rate Coach Carlos Queiroz six out of 10 because he did not have enough time to get to know the players,” Zito told Fox FM.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to review the Black Stars’ World Cup campaign in the coming weeks before deciding whether Queiroz will remain in charge.

Ghana’s exit means attention will now turn to preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.