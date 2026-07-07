Chinese Ambassador praises Ghana’s warmth, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

Formal portrait of a man in a dark suit and tie standing between the Ghana flag (left) and the China flag (right).
By Prince Antwi July 7, 2026

China’s Ambassador to Ghana, Cong Song, has praised Ghana for its hospitality, cultural diversity and vibrant society, describing the country as a place with a unique charm.

The Ambassador said the longstanding friendship between Ghana and China provides a strong foundation for deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at his first press briefing in Accra since assuming office, Cong Song said he had been greatly impressed by Ghana’s warm climate, welcoming people, rich cultural heritage and the energy of its society.

He noted that his interactions with Ghanaians across various sectors had strengthened his belief in the strong bond between the two nations, which he said was built on a historic foundation established by Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and China’s founding leader, Chairman Mao Zedong.

According to the Ambassador, Ghana-China relations have continued to develop under successive generations of leadership, evolving into a comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual respect, political trust and practical cooperation.

He said the relationship has further expanded under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with increased collaboration in areas including trade, investment, infrastructure development, industrialisation and cultural exchanges.

Cong Song explained that continued engagement between the two leaders has strengthened mutual confidence and opened new opportunities for cooperation that benefit both countries.

“I am deeply impressed by the unique charm of Ghana, with its warm sunshine, hospitable people, diverse culture and the vitality of its society,” he said.

The Ambassador added that his engagements with Ghanaian stakeholders had demonstrated that the historical friendship between Ghana and China remains strong.

Expressing optimism about the future of bilateral relations, Cong Song pledged to work closely with the Ghanaian government, development partners, businesses, academia, the media and citizens to further advance cooperation between the two countries.

He reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s socio-economic development through increased collaboration in trade, investment, technology transfer, industrial growth and cultural exchanges.

The Ambassador said both nations would continue building on more than six decades of friendship to achieve greater progress and mutual benefits.

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