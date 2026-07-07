PSC Tema Shipyard to resume full operations after flood damage

The state-owned PSC Tema Shipyard and Dry Dock Company Limited is expected to return to full operations on Wednesday, July 8, after a temporary disruption caused by flooding at its pump house on June 29.

Management of the shipyard has assured shipowners and other stakeholders that the incident will not affect the company’s long-term growth plans, stressing that the facility remains financially stable and committed to its role as a strategic maritime asset.

Following an assessment of the damage, Board Chairman Dr George Sipa-Adjah Yankey said the company has the capacity to recover from the setback and continue providing services.

“We are making some income; if the need arises for us to seek funds from other sources, we will do it because Tema Shipyard is a critical agency for government. This flood has caused us a little setback, and we are almost resolving the problem,” he said.

Dr Yankey assured stakeholders that operations would resume fully within days, adding that the facility would be “back to business” by Wednesday.

He further disclosed that the board has approved immediate engineering measures, including improvements to drainage systems and the construction of flood protection barriers, to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Alhaji Osman Sulemana, who led a media inspection of the facility, explained that the flooding affected activities at Dock One, while Dock Two continued operating throughout the disruption.

He said repair works were progressing steadily and expressed confidence that the shipyard would regain full operational capacity within the expected timeframe.

“The most important thing is that we are back on track. We have engaged the engineers, and they have assured us that we will be back in operation, latest by Wednesday,” he stated.

Alhaji Sulemana described the flooding as an unprecedented occurrence and said the company had identified the technical issues that contributed to the incident.

According to him, the flooding resulted from rainwater entering sections of the facility, prompting the management to introduce permanent solutions to strengthen the shipyard’s resilience against future weather-related challenges.

“The occurrence on the 29th is the first of its kind. We were overwhelmed, but lessons have been learned. Some of the issues are engineering-related, and we have taken pragmatic steps to prevent future occurrences,” he added.

Although the heavy rainfall temporarily affected key infrastructure at the shipyard, management said operations were not completely halted, with Dock Two remaining functional while emergency repairs were undertaken.

PSC Tema Shipyard says the swift recovery efforts reflect its commitment to improving efficiency and positioning the facility as one of Africa’s leading maritime repair and dry-docking centres.