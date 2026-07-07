Mahama hosts UAE delegation as Ghana seeks increased investment in energy sector

Four men stand in a government building for a formal photo; two wear kanduras and two wear suits, with a presidency emblem behind them.
By Prince Antwi July 7, 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has received a high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as Ghana works to deepen bilateral ties and attract increased investment.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, with particular attention on expanding investment opportunities in Ghana’s energy sector.

Discussions highlighted the importance of boosting UAE investment in key areas of Ghana’s economy, especially energy, which remains a critical component of the country’s development and economic transformation plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to building on the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between Ghana and the UAE, while exploring new areas of collaboration that could promote sustainable economic growth.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for Ghana and the UAE to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment and other sectors of mutual interest.

The visit by the UAE delegation is expected to further enhance relations between Accra and Abu Dhabi as both countries pursue greater economic partnerships and increased private sector participation.

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