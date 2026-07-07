Karim Zito criticises Black Stars display in Colombia defeat

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By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 7, 2026

Former Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Zito says he was disappointed by Ghana’s performance in their World Cup defeat by Colombia, which brought the Black Stars’ campaign to an end.

Ghana were beaten narrowly by the South American side in Saturday’s Round of 32 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, being hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Black Stars struggled to reproduce the level of performance that had earned praise in earlier matches, particularly their display against Panama, and were eliminated from the tournament after failing to find a way back into the contest.

Speaking to Fox FM, Zito questioned Ghana’s approach and said the team did not show the same intensity seen in previous games.

“We were more defensive against Panama, and he is a good reader of the game,” Zito said.

“The attitude the players showed against England was completely different, and we made the decisions we did because we wanted Thomas Partey to play.

“However, I wasn’t impressed with our performance against Colombia.”

Ghana’s exit is likely to prompt a review of the team’s World Cup campaign by the Ghana Football Association.

The GFA is expected to assess the performance of the technical team, with the future of head coach Carlos Queiroz likely to be among the issues considered.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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