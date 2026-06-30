Morocco stun Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

Morocco booked their place in the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after producing a dramatic comeback to defeat the Netherlands on penalties following a thrilling 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 encounter on Tuesday.

The Atlas Lions looked destined for elimination after falling behind late in the second half, but they refused to surrender. A stoppage-time equaliser forced extra time before Morocco held their nerve in the penalty shootout to secure another memorable World Cup victory.

Morocco made the brighter start and nearly broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. Neil El Aynaoui rose highest to meet a corner with a powerful header, but Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen produced an outstanding save to tip the effort onto the crossbar.

Verbruggen was called into action again moments later, denying Achraf Hakimi after the Moroccan defender unleashed a fierce strike from outside the penalty area.

The Netherlands struggled to create clear opportunities for much of the first half, with Micky van de Ven’s effort from the edge of the area comfortably gathered by Morocco goalkeeper Bono before the interval.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 72nd minute when Cody Gakpo latched onto a pass inside the penalty area and calmly fired past Bono to put the Dutch within touching distance of the next round.

However, Morocco mounted a remarkable response deep into stoppage time. Chemsdine Talbi delivered a lofted cross into the area and Issa Diop rose unmarked to head into the top corner, sending the Moroccan supporters into celebration and taking the tie into extra time.

Morocco almost completed the turnaround during the additional period when Soufiane Rahimi created space inside the box, only for Verbruggen to produce yet another superb save to keep the Netherlands in the contest.

With neither side able to find a decisive goal, the match was settled by a penalty shootout.

The Netherlands made the stronger start as Teun Koopmeiners converted the opening penalty, while El Aynaoui struck the crossbar with Morocco’s first attempt. But the momentum shifted when Justin Kluivert hit the post for the Dutch.

Rahimi calmly converted despite Verbruggen getting a hand to the ball, before Wout Weghorst restored the Dutch advantage. Talbi then found the net, while Quinten Timber missed to hand Morocco the initiative.

Hakimi struck the post with Morocco’s next penalty, offering the Netherlands a lifeline. But Bono delivered the decisive moment, saving Crysencio Summerville’s effort to leave Morocco one kick away from victory.

Ismael Saibari stepped forward with confidence and calmly slotted the winning penalty into the bottom corner, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Moroccan players and supporters.

The victory sends Morocco into the World Cup last 16, where they will face co-hosts Canada as their remarkable campaign continues.